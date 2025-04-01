Centric Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 317,447 Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 317,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,000. Hartford Sustainable Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,329,000.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. Hartford Sustainable Income ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $35.68.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Profile

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

