Centric Wealth Management Sells 22,640 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Centric Wealth Management cut its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,657 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

