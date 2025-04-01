Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.21, but opened at $64.66. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 71,301 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,880,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,215,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,300.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after buying an additional 218,364 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 79.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 188,478 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.