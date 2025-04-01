Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $91,175. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Price Performance

CMRX opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chimerix

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.