China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,613,100 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 11,334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,058.9 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
CHFLF stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.
China Feihe Company Profile
