China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,613,100 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 11,334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,058.9 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

CHFLF stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

