China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Up 50.5% in March

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,166,500 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 34,659,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,245.3 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
