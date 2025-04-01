China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Up 50.5% in March

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,166,500 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 34,659,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,245.3 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

