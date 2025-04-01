CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 638 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.58 and a one year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

