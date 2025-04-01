CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,146,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after acquiring an additional 977,883 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 497,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,713,000 after acquiring an additional 314,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,293,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.57. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

