CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $12.14 Million Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 32,166.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,644,000 after acquiring an additional 455,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 908,833.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 436,240 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 513,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $17,739,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 29.3% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 864,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 195,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8865 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.64%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

