CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,004 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,868 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $29,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BHP stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

