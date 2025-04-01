CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,049 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TXO Partners news, CFO Brent W. Clum sold 7,702 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $143,180.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,564.83. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Agosta sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $107,357.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,067.82. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TXO Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $788.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. TXO Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.62%.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

