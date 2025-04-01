CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 27,751 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,277 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,751 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

