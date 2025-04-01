CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,699 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.39 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.41. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

