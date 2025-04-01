Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Update

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 40,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Codexis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 263,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Codexis by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Codexis by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. Codexis has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.