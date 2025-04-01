Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.