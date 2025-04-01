Comedian (BAN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.72 Million

Comedian (BAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. Comedian has a total market capitalization of $56.72 million and approximately $19.30 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Comedian token can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Comedian has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Comedian Token Profile

Comedian was first traded on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

Comedian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.05935925 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $19,500,390.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comedian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

