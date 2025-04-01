Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,535. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,234,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,464.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 887,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 862,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 792,330 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 603.1% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 667,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 572,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,752,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,732,000 after buying an additional 426,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

