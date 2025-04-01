Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:SBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,535. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
