Comparing Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) & YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for YaSheng Group and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YaSheng Group and Green Thumb Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YaSheng Group $18.59 million 0.38 $5.31 million N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.16 $36.27 million $0.30 19.13

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than YaSheng Group.

Risk and Volatility

YaSheng Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats YaSheng Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

