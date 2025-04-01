Compass Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 22,702 put options on the company. This is an increase of 797% compared to the typical volume of 2,532 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 15,018,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,988. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.19. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

