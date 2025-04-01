Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Concord Medical Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Concord Medical Services Trading Up 6.5 %

About Concord Medical Services

NYSE CCM traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 5,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

