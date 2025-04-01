Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Trevor Carvey Buys 70,000 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($307,493.54).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 384 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £38,400 ($49,612.40).

Conduit Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LON:CRE traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 345 ($4.46). 768,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 409.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.50. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 316 ($4.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 549.74 ($7.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £693.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Monday.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

