Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 85.30 ($1.10), with a volume of 663533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.12).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market cap of £657.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.

