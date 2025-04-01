CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $2,778,400.00 in Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

CRWV opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.