Critical Comparison: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Horizon Group Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Centerspace -4.34% -1.34% -0.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centerspace 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Group Properties and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Centerspace has a consensus price target of $73.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Centerspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Centerspace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerspace $260.98 million 4.16 $41.97 million ($1.27) -51.16

Centerspace has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centerspace beats Horizon Group Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

(Get Free Report)

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Group Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Group Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.