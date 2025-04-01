CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Boosted by OV Management LLC

OV Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. OV Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $237,375,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after purchasing an additional 402,531 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,789,000 after buying an additional 368,931 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $352.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 691.35, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.06 and its 200-day moving average is $350.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

