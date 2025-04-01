CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) EVP James E. Perry Sells 145 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $41,919.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,906.70. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.91. 76,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,219. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.05 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.15.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
