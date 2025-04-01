CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) EVP James E. Perry Sells 145 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $41,919.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,906.70. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.91. 76,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,219. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.05 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.15.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

