Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 923.37% and a negative net margin of 443.35%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million.

Curis Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Curis has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

