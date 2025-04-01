D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 337.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.03. Omeros has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 747,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 430,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

