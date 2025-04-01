Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 788.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.