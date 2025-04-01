Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Critical Contrast

Dividends

Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grasim Industries pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dai Nippon Printing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing 7.95% 10.65% 6.73% Grasim Industries 2.74% 2.78% 0.94%

Risk & Volatility

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $9.87 billion 0.80 $765.42 million $0.80 8.89 Grasim Industries $15.98 billion 0.84 $674.94 million $0.70 28.01

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Grasim Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dai Nippon Printing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grasim Industries. Dai Nippon Printing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grasim Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats Grasim Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents. This segment also offers dye-sublimation thermal transfer materials; and thermal resin-type transfer printing media, as well as engages in the ID photo booth business; entertainment and amuse photo solutions; e-books sales and distribution; book sales; and library management. Its Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging materials for products, such as foods, beverages, snacks, household items and medical supplies, cups, plastic bottles, laminated tubes, molded plastic containers, aseptic filling systems; interior and exterior materials for homes, stores, offices, vehicles, home appliances, and furniture; molded plastic parts for automobiles and metallic veneers; lithium-ion battery components; photovoltaic module components; transporting electronic component materials; and multifunctional insulation boxes. The company's Electronics segment offers optical films for displays; projection screens; metal masks; photomasks for making liquid crystal displays, touch panel components, and semiconductor products; lead frames; LSI design; hard disk suspensions; electronic modules; and micro electro mechanical systems. Its Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated, coffee, tea, fruit juice, functional, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages, etc. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Grasim Industries

(Get Free Report)

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.