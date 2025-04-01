Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 484.88 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 440.70 ($5.69), with a volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459 ($5.93).

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 421.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 385.37.

Dalata Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

