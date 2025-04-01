DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

Shares of DCMDF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0176 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

See Also

