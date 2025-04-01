Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Data Storage had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

Data Storage Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTST opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 0.81. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

