Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Data Storage had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.
Data Storage Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DTST opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 0.81. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.
About Data Storage
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Data Storage
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Paychex and Cintas Show Surprising Labor Market Resilience
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- From Trading to Checking Accounts: Robinhood’s Big Bet on Banking
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.