David Nierenberg Buys 22,169 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Nierenberg bought 22,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $207,501.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,203.12. This trade represents a 21.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 7th, David Nierenberg acquired 7,600 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $70,148.00.
Potbelly Price Performance
NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $284.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $13.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBPB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PBPB
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Potbelly
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.