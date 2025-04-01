Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Dayforce stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 531.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dayforce by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $5,292,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dayforce by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

