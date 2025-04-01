Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2861 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

QQQT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,002. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and a PE ratio of 30.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

Dividend History for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT)

