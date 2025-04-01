Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2861 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

QQQT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,002. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and a PE ratio of 30.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

