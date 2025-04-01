Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 166.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 70,937 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Summit Materials by 9.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 287,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

