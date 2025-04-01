Diametric Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,001 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment makes up 0.7% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 49,434.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 499,780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 914.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,901,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

