Diametric Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $85.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 74.35%.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor producer to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

