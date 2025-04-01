Diametric Capital LP Purchases 54,802 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,802 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 44.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 441,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 135,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 191,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TTEC by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $567.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.73 million. Research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

