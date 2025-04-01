Diametric Capital LP Raises Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,381,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,659,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

LBTYA opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

