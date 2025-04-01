Diametric Capital LP Sells 8,790 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2,032.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,422.85. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

