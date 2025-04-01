Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys Shares of 360,000 Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

