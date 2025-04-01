Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,739,000. Capital One Financial comprises 1.4% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.47 and a 200 day moving average of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.