DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLAD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

