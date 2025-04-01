Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.68.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,311. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $137.14.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

