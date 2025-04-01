Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at $7.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

