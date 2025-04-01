DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Athos Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Price Performance

NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 2,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,215. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $237.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.00.

DouYu International Increases Dividend

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $1.87. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $9.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from DouYu International’s previous — dividend of $9.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOYU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

