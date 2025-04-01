Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives $15.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Dragonfly Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFLI opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 56.80% and a negative return on equity of 251.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -6.48 EPS for the current year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

