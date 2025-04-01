Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,328 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $20,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $152,296,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Duolingo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $310.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $1,622,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,977,030.40. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,695. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.